Android phone owners can now send text messages from a web browser, here's how
Google rolled out "Messages for Web" support to all Android users earlier this week. That means you can now send text messages from any web browser, whether you're at work or at home.
Apple iPhone owners have long had support for iMessage on Mac, and this is sort of Google's answer for Android users. It lets you start or continue a text message conversation from a computer, so you don't have to keep reaching back for your phone.
It's a cinch to set up. Here's how.
- First, download Android Messages for your Android phone. Some phones don't have it installed already.
- Follow Google's installation instructions, it should take just a couple of seconds.
- Next, navigate to https://messages.android.com from your computer's web browser.
- You'll see a screen on your computer that has a QR code and looks like this:
- Open Android Messages on your phone.
- Tap the menu button in the top-right corner.
- Select "Messages for Web":
- Take your phone and point it at the QR code that appeared on your computer screen. It'll detect it and launch a window like this:
That's it. Now you'll see a screen that lets you start new text conversations with anyone in your phone book. You can send pictures, emoji, stickers and more.