Android phone owners can now send text messages from a web browser, here's how

Google rolled out "Messages for Web" support to all Android users earlier this week. That means you can now send text messages from any web browser, whether you're at work or at home.

Apple iPhone owners have long had support for iMessage on Mac, and this is sort of Google's answer for Android users. It lets you start or continue a text message conversation from a computer, so you don't have to keep reaching back for your phone.

It's a cinch to set up. Here's how.