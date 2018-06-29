Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: STZ, WFC, BAC, JPM, C, NKE & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Constellation Brands – The spirits producer reported adjusted quarterly profit of $2.20 per share, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43, although revenue did beat Street forecasts. Constellation said its operating margins dropped 230 basis points due to higher transportation costs, an unfavorable foreign currency situation, and planned marking investments.

Wells Fargo, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup – These and other bank stocks are on watch after the results of the Fed’s stress tests and subsequent announcements by the banks of their dividend and stock buyback plans. Deutsche Bank’s U.S. unit was the only bank whose capital plan was not approved by the Federal Reserve.

Nike – Nike reported quarterly profit of 69 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents a share. The athletic footwear and apparel maker’s revenue beat forecasts, as well. North American sales rose for the first time in a year, and Nike also announced a $15 billion stock buyback.

KB Home – KB Home beat estimates by 9 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of 57 cents per share. The home builder’s revenue also topped Street predictions. KB Home saw average selling prices rise by 4 percent during the quarter, with new orders up 3 percent.

21st Century Fox – Fox shareholders will vote on Walt Disney’s bid for Fox assets on July 27, according to an announcement from both companies. NBCUniversal and CNBC parent Comcast continues to mull a possible counteroffer, with the scheduling of that meeting effectively setting a deadline for a new bid.

Novartis – Novartis announced plans to spin off its Alcon eye care business to shareholders, as it refocuses on its prescription drug business. Novartis had purchased the U.S. based unit for $52 billion back in 2011. The drug maker also announced a $5 billion share buyback.

Raytheon, Lockheed Martin – The defense contractors are both candidates to sell new advanced radar systems to Japan, according to a Reuters report. Sources say Japan will buy the new systems from one of those companies as it upgrades its missile defenses.

Blue Apron – Blue Apron could come under pressure following news that German competitor HelloFresh may start selling ready-made meals online. Co-Founder Thomas Griesel told a German newspaper that he sees a very big market niche for such meals.

Acxiom – Acxiom is expected to be the object of a bidding contest between ad agency giants Interpublic Group and Dentsu, according to The Wall Street Journal. Acxiom is selling its data marketing division, representing about 75 percent of the company’s revenue.

Convergys – Convergys agreed to be bought by business services provider Synnex for $2.4 billion in cash and stock. Convergys is an operator of customer call centers.

Diageo – Diageo was downgraded to “market perform” from “outperform” at Bernstein in what the firm said is a valuation call. The spirits producer’s U.S. shares are up 20 percent over the past 12 months, although they are essentially flat for 2018.

Walgreens Boots Alliance – Walgreens was downgraded to “hold” from “buy” at Jefferies, following Amazon’s purchase of PillPack. Jefferies said the deal will result in a continued overhang on retail pharmacy operators.

Fiat Chrysler – Fiat Chrysler could be the target of a takeover bid by Hyundai Motor, according to the Asia Times. However, the paper said Hyundai is waiting for an expected decline in the rival automaker’s shares before launching such a bid.