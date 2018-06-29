Find out why this US city is the best place to retire

If you’re looking for the best place to settle down during your golden years, head toward the Midwest.

Fort Wayne, Indiana, took top honors in GoBankingRates’ list of the best and worst American cities in which to retire.

The personal finance website analyzed major cities across the country, ranking them based on state taxes on retirement benefits, property taxes, health-care expenses and retirees’ average Social Security checks.

Residents in the second-largest city in Indiana enjoy affordable housing: The median listing price for a home in Fort Wayne is $149,000.

In comparison, the median listing price for a dwelling in San Francisco — the most costly place for retirees — is $1.19 million, GoBankingRates found.