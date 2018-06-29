Treasury, IRS reveal a postcard-size form to file your taxes 

Next year, Americans will be able to file their individual tax returns on a postcard.

The GOP's long-promised change is an offshoot of a tax overhaul last year that cut corporate rates and winnowed down the number of individual tax brackets. On Friday, the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service unveiled the new postcard, which will replace the current forms 1040, 1040A and 1040 EZ.

Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said in a statement, "The new, postcard-size Form1040 is designed to simplify and expedite filing tax returns, providing much-needed relief to hardworking taxpayers.”

The tax overhaul was designed to make it so simple nine out of 10 people would be able to use the postcard to file, according to GOP Congressman Kevin Brady, in comments last year around the time the tax bill was introduced. It was ultimately passed and signed by President Trump, who had campaigned heavily on tax reform.