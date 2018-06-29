Trump reportedly wants the US to withdraw from World Trade Organization

President Donald Trump is not a fan of the World Trade Organization.

Axios is reporting that Trump has told several top White House officials he wants to withdraw the United States from the WTO.

“He’s [threatened to withdraw] 100 times. It would totally [screw] us as a country,” one source told the media outlet. The same source said Trump has told his advisors, "We always get f---ed by them [the WTO]. I don’t know why we’re in it. The WTO is designed by the rest of the world to screw the United States."

Axios said Trump’s aides push back when he talks about withdrawing, but four sources said they've never put in place a policy process to take the idea seriously.

