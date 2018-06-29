US futures point to triple-digit rally at the open despite gloomy market outlook

U.S. stock index futures pointed to triple-digit gains at the open Friday morning, although underlying market sentiment was soured by anxiety over global trade frictions.

At around 4:50 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 167 points, indicating an implied open of around 186 points higher. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures also pointed to an upbeat start to the session for both of their respective markets.

The moves in pre-market trade come a week before initial U.S. and Chinese tariffs are due to take effect. President Donald Trump’s administration is set to activate tariffs on Chinese goods worth around $34 billion on July 6, which is then widely expected to trigger a tit-for-tat response from Beijing.

U.S. stocks finished up almost 100 points on Thursday, as both bank and technology stocks led the three major indexes higher.

Nonetheless, equities have been under pressure this week amid mounting trade tensions between the U.S. and some of its biggest trade partners. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite all remain down at least 1.4 percent since Monday.

On the data front, personal income data for May is scheduled to be released at around 8.30 a.m. ET, with a final reading of consumer sentiment data for June due later in the session.

In corporate news, Constellation Brands is due to release its latest figures before the opening bell on Friday morning.

