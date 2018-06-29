    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasurys lower as investors monitor ongoing global trade concerns

    • The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.8601 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 2.9835 percent.
    • The escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and other major economies also cast doubt on future crude demand growth, with oil prices mixed on Friday morning.

    U.S. government debt prices ticked lower Wednesday morning, amid heightened global trade fears.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.8601 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 2.9835 percent.

    Symbol
    Yield
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 3-MO
    ---
    US 1-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 30-YR
    ---

    Market focus is largely attuned to concerns over global trade, a week before initial U.S. and Chinese tariffs are due to take effect. President Donald Trump’s administration is set to activate tariffs on Chinese goods worth around $34 billion on July 6, which is then widely expected to trigger a tit-for-tat response from Beijing.

    The escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and other major economies also cast doubt on future crude demand growth, with oil prices mixed on Friday morning. International benchmark Brent crude traded at $78.25 a barrel during early morning deals, up 0.5 percent, while U.S. WTI stood at $73.32 a barrel, down around 0.2 percent.

    On the data front, personal income data for May is scheduled to be released at around 8.30 a.m. ET, with a final reading of consumer sentiment data for June due later in the session.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    AGG
    ---
    BND
    ---