US Treasurys lower as investors monitor ongoing global trade concerns

Market focus is largely attuned to concerns over global trade, a week before initial U.S. and Chinese tariffs are due to take effect. President Donald Trump’s administration is set to activate tariffs on Chinese goods worth around $34 billion on July 6, which is then widely expected to trigger a tit-for-tat response from Beijing.

The escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and other major economies also cast doubt on future crude demand growth, with oil prices mixed on Friday morning. International benchmark Brent crude traded at $78.25 a barrel during early morning deals, up 0.5 percent, while U.S. WTI stood at $73.32 a barrel, down around 0.2 percent.

On the data front, personal income data for May is scheduled to be released at around 8.30 a.m. ET, with a final reading of consumer sentiment data for June due later in the session.