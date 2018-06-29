What Americans think about creating a new federal agency to oversee the robots 

Even amid the majority concerns, only 32 percent of Americans support the creation of a Federal Robotics Commission to regulate development and usage of robots. However, 39 percent of Americans between ages 18 and 34 were in favor of the robotics agency, compared to only 25 percent of older people (55 and over). That's the result that West found most interesting, suggesting that support for the idea may continue to increase.

“If young people hold on to those views as they age, that would suggest we’re headed towards more government regulation,” West said.

The Trump administration does have a major reorganization of federal agencies on its agenda, including a proposed combination of the Department of Education and Labor. President Donald Trump also has been focused on the importance of technology in recent comments, and within a geopolitical context. He endorsed the creation of a sixth military branch, a Space Force, and has been worried about China's plans to dominate the AI race as part of its Made in China 2025 plan.

Brookings first proposed the idea of a Federal Robotics Commission years ago in a paper written by Ryan Calo, now a law professor at the University of Washington. He argued that there are historical precedents to technological advances leading to the creation of new federal agencies: The development of the Federal Radio Commission after radios gained popularity in 1926 ultimately led to the establishment of the Federal Communications Commission.