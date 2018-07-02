AT&T bumps the price of DirecTV Now

AT&T informed customers over the weekend it is increasing the cost of its over-the-top streaming service DirecTV Now by $5 per month. The change comes shortly after the telecom bumped customers' administrative fees, suggesting AT&T is searching for new sources of revenue following its costly acquisition of Time Warner.

AT&T began notifying existing customers over the weekend via email, Cord Cutters News first reported. An AT&T spokesperson confirmed to CNBC the $5 hike would apply across-the-board to all packages, except "Todo y Más." That means the "Live a Little" 60+ channel package and the "Go Big" 100+ channel promotional package will both increase by $5 to $40, while the "Just Right" 80+ channel package and the "Go Big" 100+ channel package will increase to $55 and $65, respectively.

The changes will go into effect for news customers after July 26, AT&T said in a statement. For pre-existing customers, the effective date varies, but could be as soon as the end of the month.