    Bonds

    US Treasury yields slip into the red amid escalating trade frictions

    U.S. government debt prices ticked higher on Monday, as talk of trade continued to keep markets abuzz.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at around 2.832 percent at 5:10 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was in the red at 2.969 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    As anticipated, fears surrounding a potential trade war between the U.S. and other major economies continue to plague market sentiment around the world.

    The U.S. administration is reportedly looking into drafting a bill that would allow the White House to unilaterally increase tariffs without congressional consent, according to an Axios report published Sunday. If legislation moves ahead, it could mean that the U.S. would be acting outside of the World Trade Organization’s policies and rules.

    Elsewhere, a report by the Financial Times suggested that the U.S. could receive a new round of tariffs worth as much as $300 billion, if Washington moves ahead with levies on automakers in the European Union.

    Data scheduled for Monday includes the manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) at 9:45 a.m. ET, followed by Manufacturing ISM report on business and construction spending at 10 a.m. ET.

    A (brief) history of the world's trade wars
    The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $48 billion in 13-week bills, $42 billion in 26-week bills and $35 billion in four-week bills.

    No speeches by the Federal Reserve are scheduled to take place.

    —CNBC’s Nyshka Chandran contributed to this report

