US Treasury yields slip into the red amid escalating trade frictions

As anticipated, fears surrounding a potential trade war between the U.S. and other major economies continue to plague market sentiment around the world.

The U.S. administration is reportedly looking into drafting a bill that would allow the White House to unilaterally increase tariffs without congressional consent, according to an Axios report published Sunday. If legislation moves ahead, it could mean that the U.S. would be acting outside of the World Trade Organization’s policies and rules.

Elsewhere, a report by the Financial Times suggested that the U.S. could receive a new round of tariffs worth as much as $300 billion, if Washington moves ahead with levies on automakers in the European Union.

Data scheduled for Monday includes the manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) at 9:45 a.m. ET, followed by Manufacturing ISM report on business and construction spending at 10 a.m. ET.