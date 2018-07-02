The risk of a global recession has ‘significantly increased,’ strategist warns 

A slew of global developments are convening to threaten economic growth, according to one investment manager, who believes that the risks of a recession next year have now “significantly increased.”

Global growth stood at 3.8 percent in 2017 and it is set to add another 3.9 percent this year and the next, according to forecasts by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). But, the escalation of trade tensions, coupled with other factors, could reverse this trend, Beat Wittmann, a partner at financial consultancy Porta Advisors, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe.”

“I think the risk of a global recession in 2019 has significantly increased,” he said.