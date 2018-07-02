Goldman: The second half is going to be difficult, but these stocks with strong balance sheets should thrive

The second half of 2018 will be tough for investors as they grapple with rising trade tensions and higher interest rates, according to Goldman Sachs. Companies with strong balance sheets, however, should do well in the tough times ahead as they can better deal with higher borrowing costs and overall volatility.

Equities posted a mixed performance to start off the year, as the enthusiasm over strong economic data and solid earnings growth was dampened by worries about an impending trade war between the U.S. and its key partners. This, along with the prospects of higher rates, sets up investors for a potentially rough second half.

“While trade tensions have fluctuated for much of 2018, the situation has escalated during the last month. The White House recently proposed new tariffs on auto imports totaling $275 bn and tariffs targeting Chinese imports worth $400 bn,” David Kostin, chief U.S. equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, said in a note Friday.

Equities felt the bite of rising trade tensions again on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling more than 100 points to start off the second half.

The Dow declined 1.8 percent in the first six months of the year, while the Nasdaq composite and S&P 500 rose 8.8 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively. Stocks also fell into correction territory earlier in the year, pushing the major indexes off of record highs, on concerns of rising interest rates.