Apple's big new iPhone update will let you start group FaceTime calls, here's how

Apple's big new software update that will roll out to iPhones and iPads this fall -- iOS 12 -- includes a new group FaceTime feature. That means you'll be able to start a group video chat with up to 32 people on a single FaceTime call.

You'll need to install the iOS 12 public preview to try this for yourself now. Otherwise you'll need to wait until the fall, when Apple rolls out the iOS 12 update to everyone.

Starting a group FaceTime chat is really simple. Here's how to do it: