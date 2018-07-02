Macy's executives ring the closing bell at the NYSE in celebration of Independence Day 2 Mins Ago | 00:43

Since 1976, Macy's has been hosting the country's largest Fourth of July fireworks display. This year, Macy's executives and guests will kick off the holiday festivities by ringing the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s 25-minute presentation will be the largest since the millennium celebration. Crew members will have worked 10 days to load the show into 14 synchronized computer systems, coordinate 25 miles of cables and 60 tons of equipment.

The event will feature entertainment by the West Point Band and Glee Club, as well as host performances by Kelly Clarkson, Ricky Martin, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, American Authors and Brandon Victor Dixon.

Shares of Macy's have outperformed this year, rising more than 43 percent year-to-date.