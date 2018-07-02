A movie created by Pepsi about the star of one of its commercials has just taken $15.5 million at the box office on the first weekend of its theatrical release in the U.S.

“Uncle Drew” is a feature film starring Boston Celtic basketball player Kyrie Irving (main picture, right), based on a character of the same name who first appeared on the small screen in a 2012 series of ads for Pepsi Max.

The movie is a collaboration between Pepsi Productions and movie studio Lionsgate, with production company Temple Hill, and was the second-highest new release of the weekend after action movie “Sicario: Day of the Soldado,” which took $19 million and stars Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro.