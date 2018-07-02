Trump states could feel the most pain in the widening trade battle. Here's a look at the impact

As the U.S. and its trading partners continue to ratchet up trade tensions, some states – particularly ones President Donald Trump won in 2016 – can expect to feel a much bigger economic impact than others, according to data compiled by the nation’s largest business lobbying group.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Monday launched a campaign attacking Trump's trade policies with a state-by-state breakdown of the impact of rising tariffs on hundreds of specific products recently targeted by China, Canada, Mexico and the European Union. The data provide a closer look at how the economic fallout from an escalating trade war would be felt unevenly across the country.

Since the Trump administration’s decision earlier this year to raise tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, major U.S. trading partners have retaliated by targeting a growing list of U.S. export products.

China is expected to impose a new 25 percent tax on soybeans in July. Mexico is adding duties to pork imports. The EU has targeted $3.2 billion in American goods exported to the 28-member bloc, including bourbon and Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Canada struck back with punitive measures on $12.6 billion worth of American goods, which became effective over the weekend.

On Monday, the European Union countered a recent White House threat to impose tariffs on European auto imports, raising the prospect of even higher prices for U.S. consumers and lost sales for American exporters. General Motors has warned that any U.S. tariffs on imported vehicles could also cost U.S jobs.