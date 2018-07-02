Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Herman Miller stock surged more than 11 percent in extended trading. The furniture company reported fourth-quarter earnings of 66 cents a share, besting analyst estimates for 58 cents a share. Herman Miller also posted revenue of $618 million, better than the $601 million expected.

Shares of Acxiom rocketed 17 percent in after-hours trading. The database marketing company announced Monday that it has agreed to sell its marketing solutions department to Interpublic Group for $2.3 billion on Monday.

Shares of Best Buy slid more than 1 percent in late trading. The Richfield, Minnesota-based company recently stopped selling CDs in an effort to phase out old technology.

Centene Corporation slipped 2 percent in extended trading. On Monday, Centene said it has completed its $3.75 billion deal with Fidelis Care. The latter is now Centene's health plan in the state of New York.



