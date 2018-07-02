Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: DVMT, VMW, TSLA, KKR, FB & more

    ×

    Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

    Dell Technologies Class V – The computer maker announced a buyout of the shares that track the performance of its cloud software unit, VMWare, which itself is a publicly traded company. The deal exchanges DVMT shares for either cash or shares of a new class of Dell Technologies shares that will make Della publicly traded company once again.

    Tesla – The automaker hit its goal of manufacturing 5,000 Model 3 sedans in the last week of the second quarter, although it did need a few extra hours to accomplish that goal with the last car rolling off the assembly line several hours after midnight Sunday morning.

    KKR – KKR completed its transition from a partnership to a corporation over the weekend, which could potentially attract new investors to the private equity firm’s stock.

    Facebook – Facebook gave dozens of companies special access to user data, according to documents released to Congress late Friday.

    Nordstrom – Cowen downgraded the retailer’s stock to “market perform” from “outperform,” given its valuation after a recent run-up and the lack of prospects for a significant near term increase in store traffic and sales.

    Nestle – The food company was urged by investor Daniel Loeb’s Third Point hedge fund to split into three divisions. Third point has a more than $3 billion stake in Nestle and wants to company to split into separate beverage, nutrition, and grocery units.

    Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts — Shares of the two casino operators may get a boost following news that gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau rose 12.5 percent in June, the 23rd consecutive monthly gain.

    Perry Ellis – Perry Ellis is about to get a $28 per share buyout bid from men’s accessories maker Randa Accessories, according to the Wall Street Journal. The fashion company already has a $27.50 per share deal in place to be taken private by founder and former executive chairman George Feldenkreis.

    AstraZeneca – AstraZeneca won approval in Japan for new uses of two key cancer drugs, adding a key market for the British drug maker.

    Acxiom – Acxiom is near a deal to sell its marketing solutions division to ad agency Interpublic Group for about $2.2 billion, according to a Reuters report. It had been reported last week that both Interpublic and rival Dentsu were preparing offers for the unit.

    Walgreens Boots Alliance – Walgreens was downgraded to “neutral” from “buy” at Mizuho Securities, which cited a number of factors including valuation. The newest Dow component broke a six-session losing streak on Friday with a small gain, but is still down nearly 12 percent over that seven-session stretch.

    Wells Fargo – The stock was upgraded to “equal-weight” from “underweight” at Morgan Stanley, which said that the passing grade for the bank in the Fed’s recent stress tests removes one of its major downside concerns.

