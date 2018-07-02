Thyssenkrupp CEO tells Europe's lawmakers to protect the steel industry from China

Heinrich Hiesinger, the CEO of Thyssenkrupp, told CNBC from Brussels Monday that restricting global trade was "the wrong way to go." He said while a reduction of steel sold to the U.S. was unfortunate, his bigger concern was where any surplus of steel from Asia would now end up.

“We are much more concerned about the likelihood that a lot of the volume (of steel) which cannot come in to the U.S. market might be re-directed to Europe and further increase the already really high imports here," said Hiesinger.

"This is the area we need to watch carefully. If it does happen then the European Union will need to find answers to protect the European steel industry," he added.

Hiesinger said China and a number of other Asian countries produced and exported steel which could erode profit margins among European firms.