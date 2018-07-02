Michael Cohen distances himself from President Trump: 'I put family and country first'

Cohen was also asked how he might respond if the president or his legal team came after him and tried to discredit the work he did for Trump over the last decade.

"I will not be a punching bag as part of anyone's defense strategy," Cohen said. "I am not a villain of this story, and I will not allow others to try to depict me that way."

As the former executive vice president of the Trump Organization, Cohen could possess unique knowledge of Trump’s finances — an area Trump once said would be over the line for Mueller to investigate.

Stephanopoulos said Cohen also refused to provide cover for Trump in response to questions about a $130,000 payment he made to porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election.

“I want to answer. One day I will answer,” he said. “But for now, I can’t comment further on advice of my counsel.”

Cohen had previously said the deal, which barred Daniels from discussing an alleged affair with Trump, was not made at Trump’s request. Cohen and the White House have both denied that Trump had sex with Daniels, who is now suing both men to void the contract she signed.

Trump had vented rage following media reports of the April 9 raids, calling the actions “an attack on our country in a true sense.”

But Trump has not been a consistent defender of other figures connected to him who have come under the scrutiny of federal law enforcement.

After Paul Manafort was sent to jail pending trial on witness tampering charges from Mueller’s team, Trump appeared to distance himself from his former campaign chairman.

Stephanopoulos said he asked Cohen whether he had any regrets about how he has handled any of the matters under investigation.

"As an attorney and as an employee, I tried to make good faith judgments in the past. I also acknowledge that I am not perfect. I would prefer not to be in this situation at all, obviously," he said.

Cohen added: "I want to regain my name and my reputation and my life back.”

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.