Dow set to start the third quarter with 100-point loss on concerns about Trump's trade conflicts

Elsewhere, a report by the Financial Times suggested that the U.S. could receive a new round of tariffs worth as much as $300 billion, if Washington moves ahead with levies on automakers in the European Union.

Monday also marked the first trading day of the second half of the year. Equities posted mixed performances in the first half, with Nasdaq composite and S&P 500 rising 8.8 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively, while the Dow declined 1.8 percent. The small-caps Russell 2000, meanwhile, rose 7 percent to start off 2018.

Data scheduled for publication includes the manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) at 9:45 a.m. ET, followed by Manufacturing ISM report on business and construction spending at 10 a.m. ET. Herman Miller is scheduled to publish its earnings after the bell.

Oil prices slipped into negative territory, on the back of an increase in supply from Russia and Saudi Arabia.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump tweeted that he’d asked King Salman of Saudi Arabia for the country to pump more oil “maybe up to 2,000,000 barrels, to make up the difference" and that he had agreed. The White House, however, have since walked back on the president’s comments.