‘There is a thunderstorm coming from the West’: German business reacts to tariff threat

President Donald Trump’s threatened trade tariffs are like a “thunderstorm” facing Europe, according to the head of a German industry body.

“There is a thunderstorm coming from the west of the Atlantic, and we should all prepare for this in Europe and we should work on these issues (around trade),“ Joachim Lang, director general of the Federation of German Industry (BDI), told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Monday.

Trade relations between the U.S. and Europe, as well as China, Canada and Mexico, are at a low point several months after Trump first threatened to slap import tariffs on steel and aluminum from the region (and beyond). Since then, Trump and the nations he has threatened with tariffs have engaged in a war of words, announcing tit-for-tat import duties on a much wider range of goods.