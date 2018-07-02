Wilbur Ross says he shorted two more stocks during his time as Commerce secretary

Facing scrutiny for his financial holdings, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has revealed to CNBC that last year he shorted shares in two more companies than previously had been reported.

Ross disclosed to CNBC that in May 2017 he shorted the stock of both Air Lease and Ocwen Financial Corporation.

He maintains that he executed those trades for the same reason as three other recently revealed short sales that have raised eyebrows: to avoid any impression that his financial holdings represented a potential conflict of interest.

The secretary noted that he had been in the process of divesting himself of known stakes in the companies before becoming aware of the fact he had been awarded additional small stakes in each of the five firms as a benefit of having served on their boards of directors. Those shares were held in accounts he had been unaware of, he said.

Ross said the short sales in all five cases — which occurred during his tenure as Commerce secretary — zeroed out his stakes in the companies. After Ross covered the short positions, he realized no profit, or loss, on the trades, he said.

“These transactions are not profit-seeking short sales,” Ross told CNBC. “These shorts are technical ways of disposing the stocks.”

Ross said that all of the trades were approved, after he executed them, by the Commerce Department’s office of ethics and compliance.

Details of Ross’s three other short positions came to light last month, prompting renewed scrutiny over his financial holdings. Last fall, media reports revealed that Ross held, or had held, stakes in companies whose fortunes could be affected by U.S. trade policy decisions, with which Ross is intimately involved.

On June 18, an article in Forbes detailed how Ross shorted shares of liquid petroleum gas shipper Navigator Holdings and Sun Bancorp. A week later, Forbes reported details about a short position Ross took in The Greenbrier Companies.

Records show that Ross shorted Air Lease, Ocwen and Greenbrier in May 2017. He shorted Navigator and Sun Bancorp on Oct. 31.