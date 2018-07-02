Your first trade for July 3, 2018

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Carter Worth was a buyer of Johnson & Johnson

Dan Nathan was a buyer of JD.com

Steve Grasso was a buyer of Avis Budget Group

Tim Seymour was a seller of JD.com

Trader disclosure: On July 2, 2018, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Dan Nathan is short SMH. Dan is long XLF Sept put spread. Dan is long FB Aug put spread. Dan is Long T Oct call spread. Steve Grasso is long stock AAPL, BABA, CAR, EVGN, GE, JCP, LEN, MJNA, MON, OSTK, PFE, RAD, SNAP, SQ, T, TSLA, TWTR, VRX. Grasso owns Callable Trigger contingent yield note linked to SPX, RTY, and MXEA. Grasso’s kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY. Grasso’s firm is long stock AEL, COTY, CTL, CUBA, DIA, F, GE, GLD, GSK, HPQ, IAU, IBM, ICE, LEN, MAT, MJNA, MSFT, NE, QCOM, RIG, SNAP, SNGX, SPY, T, TMUS, WDR, WHR, XRX, ZNGA. Tim Seymour is long AMZA, ACB.TO, APC, APH.TO, BABA, BAC, BIDU, BX, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CRON, CSCO, CX, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EA, EEM, ERJ, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GWPH, HAL, INTC, JD, LEAF, MAT, MCD, MO, MOS, MPEL, NKE, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, TIF, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, X, XLE, XRT, YNDX, 700.HK. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY. Tim's firm bought BIDU.