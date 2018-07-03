Electric scooters, self-driving vehicles, and flying cars: No matter what the future of transportation is, Alphabet wants to be involved.

Earlier this week, The Financial Times reported that the holding company directly invested in electric-scooter startup Lime, even as its venture capital arm, GV, led the startup’s funding round.

This news brings together two striking things about Alphabet: That it has an unusually high number of concurrent investment vehicles and that it has found a hefty handful of different ways to ensure that it plays a role in the future of transportation.

“Not only is Alphabet interested in this space, it already is a superpower in transportation,” Mike Ramsey, a Gartner research director who focuses on mobility, tells CNBC.

Here’s a look at the many ways that Alphabet’s has focused on the way people get around: