A clear majority wants the Supreme Court to uphold abortion rights, polls say

More than 60 percent of Americans want the Supreme Court to uphold Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that legalized abortion nationwide, according to recent polls.

The surveys show a clear majority supports abortion rights as President Donald Trump prepares to appoint a new justice to the top court who could be a decisive voice on the issue. The president, who as a candidate said he wanted to choose judges who would overturn Roe, said he will announce the second Supreme Court choice of his term on July 9.

Justice Anthony Kennedy, a swing vote on the court on issues such as reproductive rights and gay rights, will retire effective July 31. Abortion rights advocates worry his successor could help the court overturn the Roe ruling.

Such a decision would not align with the views of most Americans, according to the polls. Sixty-one percent of Americans want a new justice who will vote to uphold Roe, while only 31 percent prefer a judge who will overturn it, an NBC News/SurveyMonkey poll released Tuesday found.