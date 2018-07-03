The Bank of England (BOE) might surprise markets with a faster increase in interest rates than is currently expected, a member of the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee told CNBC Tuesday.

Market players have priced in a little bit more than one rate hike over the next 12 months. But, according to the BOE's Michael Saunders, this might be too cautious.

"If the economy plays out as I expect, it may be that rates need to go up a little faster than that," Saunders told CNBC's "Street Signs" in reference to market expectations.

Saunders, who's described as one of the more hawkish members of the central bank and actively votes for rate hikes, also said: "My expectation, conditioned on Brexit unfolding in sort of a smooth and gradual way, the economy will continue to grow at around the pace we have seen over the last couple of years ... (I) expect the jobless rate to fall a little further; and pay growth will pick up a bit.”