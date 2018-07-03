    ×

    Trading Nation

    Financials still look pretty bleak after snapping their worst losing streak on record

    Financials still look pretty bleak after snapping their worst losing streak on record
    Financials still look bleak after snapping their worst losing streak on record   

    Financial stocks were thought to be the market’s darlings at the beginning of 2018, as a marriage between the Trump administration’s deregulation efforts and an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve should have created the sector’s picture-perfect environment.

    The price action couldn’t have been more different. Financials badly underperformed the broader market in the first half of the year. The financials-tracking XLF has been modestly positive in recent sessions, but only after posting its longest losing streak on record — 13 days.

    Some see more pain coming. The technical picture is still rather "cloudy" for the XLF, said Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Jaffray. He told CNBC’s "Trading Nation" why there appears to be pain ahead.

    • Despite relatively positive stress test results last week, banks as a group closed lower on the week, and the charts remain dubious. The XLF bounced off support near the $26.50 mark, but it remains to be seen whether the recent bounce can hold.

    • Breadth within the sector, or the number of stocks advancing relative to the number of stocks declining, is weak. Just 25 percent of stocks within the financials are trading above their 200-day moving averages, the lowest of any S&P 500 sector.

    • This forecast runs contrary to the XLF’s historical performance after posting losing streaks of seven days or more. Piper Jaffray found the XLF has generated positive average and median returns of 6 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively, over the subsequent four weeks.

    • Investors should look to small- and mid-cap banks, over large-cap financial stocks, at this juncture, as they appear more constructive when considering their relative strength, momentum and breadth.

    Bottom line: The financials have undergone technical damage in recent weeks, and Johnson said several technical measures point to further downside.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    XLF
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Sara Eisen

    Sara Eisen joined CNBC in December 2013 as a correspondent, focusing on the global consumer. She is co-anchor of the 10AM ET hour of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET), broadcast from Post 9 at the New York Stock Exchange.

    In March 2018, Eisen was named co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F, 1PM-3PM ET), which broadcasts from CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...