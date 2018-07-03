How to find every iPhone app you've ever purchased

There's an easy way to find every Apple iPhone app you've ever downloaded or paid for.

This is useful in case you've lost a backup of your iPhone, or if you want to find apps that you may have purchased years ago but have long since deleted and forgotten about. In fact, while writing this story, I found a game I used to really enjoy playing that I've since reinstalled.

Here's how to find every app you've ever paid for on your iPhone. This guide should also work on an iPad.