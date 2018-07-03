    How to find every iPhone app you've ever purchased

    How to find every iPhone app you've ever purchased

    There's an easy way to find every Apple iPhone app you've ever downloaded or paid for.

    This is useful in case you've lost a backup of your iPhone, or if you want to find apps that you may have purchased years ago but have long since deleted and forgotten about. In fact, while writing this story, I found a game I used to really enjoy playing that I've since reinstalled.

    Here's how to find every app you've ever paid for on your iPhone. This guide should also work on an iPad.

    Open the iTunes App Store

    Now tap your profile picture on the top-right corner.

    Select "Purchased."

    Tap "Not on this iPhone" at the top of the screen.

    Now you'll see a list like this.

    In my case, I had totally forgotten about an app called Mini Metro. Just tap the cloud button and it'll download right to your iPhone again. Keep scrolling to find more apps you may have forgotten about.

