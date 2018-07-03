If you’re curious about trendy blockchain and cryptocurrency, yet don’t know where to start, there’s good news: Financial firms are making it easier to get some exposure to these investments.

However, you could still lose all of the money you put into this volatile space, experts warn.

Blockchain has the potential to be a truly disruptive technology that could change the way all kinds of economic activity is handled, said Jim Sinegal, senior equity analyst at Morningstar, at the firm’s recent investment conference.

“Ignoring blockchain today is like ignoring the internet 30 years ago,” Sinegal said.