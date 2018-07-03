    ×

    Energy

    Oil hits $75 for first time since 2014 on supply outages in Libya and Canada

    • U.S. crude rose above $75 a barrel for the first time since November 2014 on Tuesday, after Libya declared force majeure on some of its crude exports.
    • Production at Syncrude Canada's 360,000 barrels per day (bpd) oil sands facility near Fort McMurray, Alberta, was hit by a power outage last month.
    • The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries pumped 32.32 million bpd in June, a Reuters survey showed, up 320,000 bpd from May.
    An oil pump jack in Gonzales, Texas.
    Getty Images
    An oil pump jack in Gonzales, Texas.

    U.S. crude rose above $75 a barrel for the first time since November 2014 on Tuesday, as the market grew increasingly concerned about a shortage of oil amid supply disruptions in Libya and Canada and as tough U.S. sanctions on Iran loom.

    U.S. light crude rose $1.14, or 1.5 percent, to $75.08 a barrel, touching the highest level since Nov. 25, 2014 when it traded as high as $76.58. Benchmark Brent crude oil was up $1.07, or 1.4 percent, at $78.37 by 9:07 a.m. ET (1307 GMT).

    Tuesday's gains extended last week's rally, which saw U.S. crude surge more than 8 percent and Brent rise 5 percent.

    The gains were fueled by an outage at a major Canadian oil sands facility and flaring tensions in Libya's long-running conflict that raised fresh concerns about the country's exports.

    Exacerbating those surprise events, a Trump administration official told reporters that American diplomats are pushing oil buyers to cut off all purchases of Iranian crude by the beginning of November. A senior State Department official reaffirmed the tougher-than-anticipated policy on Monday.

    "You're starting to hear talk of oil shock. There is little confidence in the market that we're going to escape an ever-tightening supply and demand balance now," said John Kilduff, founding partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital.

    On Monday, Morgan Stanley raised its forecast for international benchmark Brent crude oil to $85 a barrel for the second half of 2018, up $7.50 from its previous estimate.

    The bank changed its outlook after reassessing the impact of U.S. sanctions on Iran's exports, saying it now expects the shipments to fall by 1.1 million bpd by year end. It previously saw the sanctions wiping out 700,000 bpd through 2019.

    "Over the course of last week, downside risk to future Iranian oil supply has increased rapidly," said Martin Rats, global oil strategist and head of the bank's European oil and gas equity research.

    GasBuddy: Gas prices could head back to the 3 dollar a gallon level in the next 7 to 10 days
    GasBuddy: Gas prices could head back to the 3 dollar a gallon level in the next 7 to 10 days   

    Morgan Stanley also believes Libya and Angola will also see production drop more than expected, offsetting top exporter Saudi Arabia's ability to balance the market by increasing its output.

    On Tuesday, Libya declared force majeure on exports from two critical ports, Zueitina and Hariga, that together handle about 850,000 bpd of oil shipments. Oil producers declare force majeure when forces beyond their control disrupt oil supplies. A dispute between rival political factions with competing claims on Libya's exports is at the heart of the latest disruption.

    That added to the loss of 360,000 barrels per day from Canada's Syncrude facility in Alberta, which supplies the United States with heavy crude and suffered a power outage last month. The outage is not expected to be resolved until July.

    Analysts say the Canadian outage contributed to a big drop in U.S. stockpiles of crude stockpiles last week, which is bullish for oil prices. U.S. stocks are expected to fall by another 3.3 million barrels this week, according to a Reuters survey.

    The American Petroleum Institute will release its reading on U.S. inventories later on Tuesday, while official figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration will come out one day late on Thursday due to the July 4th holiday.

    Oil prices drop on higher supply from Russia and Saudi Arabia
    Oil prices drop on higher supply from Russia and Saudi Arabia   

    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries pumped 32.32 million bpd in June, a Reuters survey showed, up 320,000 bpd from May. The June total is the highest since January 2018.

    The UAE's Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) said on Tuesday it could increase production by several hundred thousand barrels per day if needed.

    Oil prices have been buoyed by tightening supplies this year but there are signs demand may now be easing.

    In Asia, the world's top oil consuming region, seaborne oil imports have been falling since May, as higher costs turned off consumers and as the escalating trade dispute between the United States and China started to impact the economy.

    Chinese stocks fell sharply on Tuesday, with equity markets in Asia near nine-month lows as investors fear the Sino-U.S. trade row could derail a rare period of synchronized global growth.

    — Reuters contributed to this story.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    XLE
    ---
    BNO
    ---
    USO
    ---
    OIL
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...