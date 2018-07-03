Oil hits $75 for first time since 2014 on supply outages in Libya and Canada

U.S. crude rose above $75 a barrel for the first time since November 2014 on Tuesday, as the market grew increasingly concerned about a shortage of oil amid supply disruptions in Libya and Canada and as tough U.S. sanctions on Iran loom.

U.S. light crude rose $1.14, or 1.5 percent, to $75.08 a barrel, touching the highest level since Nov. 25, 2014 when it traded as high as $76.58. Benchmark Brent crude oil was up $1.07, or 1.4 percent, at $78.37 by 9:07 a.m. ET (1307 GMT).

Tuesday's gains extended last week's rally, which saw U.S. crude surge more than 8 percent and Brent rise 5 percent.

The gains were fueled by an outage at a major Canadian oil sands facility and flaring tensions in Libya's long-running conflict that raised fresh concerns about the country's exports.

Exacerbating those surprise events, a Trump administration official told reporters that American diplomats are pushing oil buyers to cut off all purchases of Iranian crude by the beginning of November. A senior State Department official reaffirmed the tougher-than-anticipated policy on Monday.

"You're starting to hear talk of oil shock. There is little confidence in the market that we're going to escape an ever-tightening supply and demand balance now," said John Kilduff, founding partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital.

On Monday, Morgan Stanley raised its forecast for international benchmark Brent crude oil to $85 a barrel for the second half of 2018, up $7.50 from its previous estimate.

The bank changed its outlook after reassessing the impact of U.S. sanctions on Iran's exports, saying it now expects the shipments to fall by 1.1 million bpd by year end. It previously saw the sanctions wiping out 700,000 bpd through 2019.

"Over the course of last week, downside risk to future Iranian oil supply has increased rapidly," said Martin Rats, global oil strategist and head of the bank's European oil and gas equity research.