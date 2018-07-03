This non-profit will give you $1,000 if you take a few personal finance classes

A non-profit organization is giving millennials of modest means a kick start into adulthood. The plan is to teach them the tenets of personal finance and also to give them $1,000 toward their retirement.

Say hello to the 3rd Decade, a free educational program offered by the TCI Foundation and founded by Bob Swift, a financial advisor at TCI Wealth Advisors, a fee-only firm in Tucson, Ariz.

Millennials who are working full time and have a household income between $35,000 and $100,000 are the target audience for this service, he said.

Since it began in 2016, nearly 300 enrollees have graduated from the program, which is taught in Tucson, Phoenix and Flagstaff. So far, another 143 applicants have signed up for courses through the fall of 2018 and into January 2019.

Swift is also working on an online version of the program for millennials outside of Arizona.

“Our industry hasn’t shown the proper interest in those young people, those with moderate income, nurses, teachers and the traditional employees at a lot of firms,” Swift said.

Here’s how 3rd Decade works.