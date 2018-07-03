US Treasurys lower as investors monitor ongoing global trade concerns

Market focus is largely attuned to concerns over global trade shortly before initial U.S. and Chinese tariffs are due to take effect. President Donald Trump’s administration is set to activate tariffs on Chinese goods worth around $34 billion on Friday, which is then widely expected to trigger a tit-for-tat response from Beijing.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose Tuesday amid ongoing supply disruptions in Canada and Libya. International benchmark Brent crude traded at around $77.89 during early morning deals, around 0.8 percent higher while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $74.72, up more than 1 percent.

On the data front, factory orders for May are expected to be published at around 10 a.m. ET, with light vehicle sales data for June set to follow later in the session.