'Boycott Walmart': Website sells anti-Trump clothing that says 'Impeach 45,' sparking outrage

Walmart is catching fire on social media after shoppers caught sight of a T-shirt being sold through its third-party marketplace that says "Impeach 45," referring to President Donald Trump.

A description of the clothing says: "Show how you really feel about our president with this tee!" There was also a baby onesie being sold with the same logo.

The items, sold by third-party seller Old Glory, have since been removed from the website. Walmart didn't immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Walmart isn't the only retailer helping distribute Old Glory's products, either. While the Centerbrook, Connecticut-based company sells hundreds of shirts, hats, underwear and Halloween costumes via Walmart, it also runs its own website and sells similar merchandise on Amazon.

People took to Twitter Tuesday morning to voice their frustration over the situation, tweeting #BoycottWalmart.

Walmart's third-party marketplace, which has millions of items available from various independent sellers, also has "Make America Great Again" merchandise — showing how diverse the site can be at any given time.

Walmart has been targeted before by angry shoppers after controversial items have appeared on the platform.

In 2016, for example, Walmart stopped selling apparel that read “Bulletproof – Black Lives Matter," when a police organization said the company was “profiting from racial division.” Last year, Walmart came under fire for selling a shirt that read "Rope. Tree. Journalist. SOME ASSEMBLY REQUIRED."

In the past, Walmart has issued statements after these incidents saying: "This item was sold by a third-party seller on our marketplace and clearly violates our policy. ... We removed it as soon as it was brought to our attention, and are conducting a thorough review of the seller’s assortment.”