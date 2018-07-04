Alibaba’s new A.I. tool can produce thousands of ads a second but it says it won’t replace humans

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba launched an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that can write 20,000 lines of advertising copy per second.

Businesses advertising on Alibaba’s Tmall, Taobao, Mei.com and 1688.com e-commerce sites can insert a link on one of their product pages and click a “produce smart copy” button to see different advertising ideas.

But even though the tool has passed the Turing test, an assessment of a computer’s ability to behave like a human that was developed by scientist Alan Turing in 1950, Alibaba insists that the computer program won’t replace people. “All the content produced by the AI Copywriter is the result of applying deep learning models, trained with large volumes of quality content created by humans,” said Christina Lu, general manager of Alibaba’s marketing arm Alimama, in an online statement posted on the company’s news website Alizila on Tuesday.

“Human creativity is the cornerstone for the machine, which isn’t able to replace the creativity of people. AI for marketing … allows people to devote more energy to richly creative work,” she added.