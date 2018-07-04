Europe markets seen mixed amid trade war anxiety

Market focus is largely attuned to the ongoing U.S.-Sino trade row, with investors concerned that the dispute could soon derail a rare period of synchronized global growth. At the end of the trading week, Washington is set to impose tariffs on $34 billion worth of goods from Beijing. China is then expected to respond with charges of its own on U.S. products.

In Asia, equities slipped amid escalating fears of a full-blown trade war. MSCI’s broadest index, excluding Japan, edged around 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday.

Stateside, Wall Street shares gave up early gains to close lower ahead of the Independence Day holiday on Wednesday. Technology shares came under pressure, with Facebook falling over 2 percent after the Washington Post reported a federal probe on the data breach linked to Cambridge Analytica had been broadened.

Back in Europe, the euro area is expected to publish a final estimate of Markit Services PMI for June at around 9 a.m. London time.