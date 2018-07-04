Check out the world's fanciest McDonald's

Quinoa, ambient lighting and Perrier.

They're certainly not be synonymous with fast food giant McDonald's, but if a new concept being tested out in Hong Kong proves successful, that could change.

A branch was renovated last year into what the company called, McDonald's Next. Here, a burger and fries are delivered to customer's tables on a cutting board with real metal utensils — not plastic.

McDonald's did not respond to inquiries for its future plans for the concept. But, here's what CNBC observed during a recent visit: