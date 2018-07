Bitcoin is having a wild ride in 2018.

The digital currency began the year on high note. Bitcoin prices nearly reached $20,000 in December 2017 as investors poured into cryptocurrencies.

But as this year went on, the crypto craze faded. By June, bitcoin prices were under $6,000. To the crypto-faithful, however, the revolutionary promise of digital currencies still looms large. Here's what they had to tell CNBC about the future of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.