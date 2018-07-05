Changing the male dominance of the cryptocurrency industry

From its start, the world of cryptocurrency has been dominated by males. In fact, men make up more than 91 percent of the bitcoin community, according to Coin Dance, a community for those interested in bitcoin.

But now, women are trying to change that.

“There’s a lot of wealth being generated, and a lot of times we're left out of the conversation. It's left to the males, the husbands, the partners, significant others, etc. But it's just as easy for us to get involved,” said Shanah Walton, an investor in crypto.

Walton calls herself the “Bitcoin Bombshell” and believes women can bring a lot to the space.

"My primary goal is… to promote diversity in the space, and get women involved and let them know it's not as hard or as nerdy or as techy as you would think it is," she said.

Walton is part of a weekly meet-up in New York City for women to share ideas and learn how to invest.The women gather over breakfast at a co-working space. CNBC was invited to attend a meeting which was packed with women of all ages and from all walks of life.