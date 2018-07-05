Do your homework before moving into a retirement community

Retirees hoping to spend their golden years in an idyllic retirement community should slow down before signing over their savings.

Continuing care retirement communities, or CCRCs, give retirees the opportunity to age in one location, moving from independent living to assisted living and eventually skilled nursing care.

The arrangements are convenient and often luxurious, but some older Americans may overlook the financial due diligence they need to undertake before committing to a facility.

Often retirees may shell out well over $100,000 as an initial deposit and signing on for additional monthly payments that may change over time as their need for care increases.