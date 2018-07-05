    ×

    Autos

    Elon Musk lashes out at the media, again

    • Elon Musk lashed out at reporters on Thursday.
    • The Tesla CEO accused reporters at Reuters and Business Insider of publishing false or misleading stories.
    • Musk also criticized CNBC.

    Elon Musk had some choice words for reporters Thursday.

    The Tesla CEO sounded off on Twitter at media organizations Reuters, Business Insider and CNBC. Musk accused both Reuters and Business Insider of publishing false or misleading stories. He also suggested that CNBC features analysts with poor prediction records.

    Musk has criticized journalists in the past and has even said he plans to start an organization that rates reporters. The CEO has had a contentious history with the media and bristled at the amount of attention trained on Tesla from both reporters and investors.

    Musk also said Business Insider reporter Linette Lopez published "several false articles" about Tesla and paid a former employee to give her valuable intellectual property on Tesla.

    Reuters and Business Insider didn't respond to emails seeking comment. Tesla didn't return a request for further comment. CNBC declined to comment.

    WATCH: Top Tesla watcher's 3 big predictions

    Top Tesla watcher's 3 big predictions
    Top Tesla watcher's 3 big predictions   

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    CMCSA
    ---
    TSLA
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...