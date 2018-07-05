Elon Musk lashes out at the media, again

Elon Musk had some choice words for reporters Thursday.

The Tesla CEO sounded off on Twitter at media organizations Reuters, Business Insider and CNBC. Musk accused both Reuters and Business Insider of publishing false or misleading stories. He also suggested that CNBC features analysts with poor prediction records.

Musk has criticized journalists in the past and has even said he plans to start an organization that rates reporters. The CEO has had a contentious history with the media and bristled at the amount of attention trained on Tesla from both reporters and investors.

Musk also said Business Insider reporter Linette Lopez published "several false articles" about Tesla and paid a former employee to give her valuable intellectual property on Tesla.

Reuters and Business Insider didn't respond to emails seeking comment. Tesla didn't return a request for further comment. CNBC declined to comment.