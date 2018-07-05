If you've been racking your brain about where to retire on a budget, it might be time to think outside the U.S.

A new report by International Living, which publishes information about living abroad, ranks the five best places to retire and coast on $30,000 a year.

To be sure, retiring in a new country will require studying up on the tax implications along with pulling off some other logistical maneuvering.

But for many older Americans the work will be well worth finding a new, affordable place to spend their golden years.

The average monthly Social Security check is $1,404, and more than 40 percent of single adults receive more than 90 percent of their income from that check, according to the government.

Here are the cities where that check will go far, according to International Living.