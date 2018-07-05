Iran’s Revolutionary Guards threaten to cut off regional oil exports amid US pressure

Iran is threatening to dramatically ratchet up its response to the U.S., if President Donald Trump succeeds in halting crude sales from the Persian Gulf when sanctions snap back on the country.

Shortly after the Trump administration reaffirmed this week its threat to punish companies that buy Iranian crude, President Hassan Rouhani warned Tehran could soon disrupt oil shipments to neighboring countries.

Iran’s president did not elaborate on such plans, but the leading commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, an elite branch of the military, said Wednesday that he would be prepared to enact any presidential orders to block exports of crude to the Gulf.

In a letter published on Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Major-General Qassem Soleimani said: “I kiss (Rouhani’s) hand for expressing such wise and timely comments, and I am at your service to implement any policy that serves the Islamic Republic.”

Washington’s sanctions against Iran are set to be re-imposed on November 4.