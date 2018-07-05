UK reels from second nerve agent poisonings, Russia denies involvement

They are now seriously ill in hospital; police said Thursday that they had been exposed to Novichok, a nerve agent developed in the Soviet Union in the 1970s.

The incident has brought up barely settled tensions between the U.K. and Russia. British Security Minister Ben Wallace has called on Russia to provide more details about the Skripal attack so that authorities can “keep people safe,” while one senior Russian lawmaker called on the U.K. to ask Russian experts to take part in the latest investigation.

As with the Skripal attack, Russia has denied any involvement in the latest incident.

The Russian embassy in the Netherlands tweeted that Britain was “dumb” if it thinks Moscow would stage a nerve agent attack during the World Cup soccer tournament, which it is hosting currently. Another Russian lawmaker Sergei Zheleznyak said the latest incident looked like an attempt to spoil England soccer fans’ positive perception of the tournament, Reuters reported.