Market anxiety surrounding a potential trade war between the U.S. and other major economies continues to rattle investors. Investors are turning their attention to Friday, when $34 billion worth of U.S. tariffs on China, with Beijing also expected to respond with its own levies on U.S. goods.

On Thursday, in economic data, ADP employment data is due at 8:15 a.m. ET, followed by jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET, services purchasing managers’ index at 9:45 a.m. ET, and the ISM non-manufacturing report at 10 a.m. ET.

The latest round of non-farm payrolls data — a key piece of data which provides clues to investors as to how the U.S. economy is performing – is due Friday.

The Federal Open Market Committee is expected to publish the minutes from its latest central banking meeting at 2 p.m. ET. At the last meeting in June, the Fed decided to increase its benchmark short-term interest rate by a quarter percentage point. In addition, the central bank signaled that two more rate hikes were expected to occur by year-end.