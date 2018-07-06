Airbus warns UK government has ‘no clue’ on Brexit as warring lawmakers meet

The chief executive of European plane-maker Airbus has taken another shot at the U.K. government, claiming Friday that it has “no clue” on how to leave the European Union (EU).

Last month, Airbus warned that it could be forced to stop making aircraft wings in Britain, if Brexit disrupts its supply chain.

That led to a rebuke from senior British lawmakers, who claimed that Airbus, as well as other businesses, shouldn’t venture into political debate.

Speaking at reporters at Airbus’s annual media briefing Friday, CEO Tom Enders bluntly ignored those warnings by once again criticizing Downing Street’s approach to negotiations. He evoked the contrast between the happy days of summer and the ongoing confusion surrounding Brexit.

“The sun is shining brightly on the U.K., the English team is progressing towards the (World Cup soccer) final, the Royal Air Force is preparing to celebrate its centenary and Her Majesty’s government still has no clue, no consensus, on how to execute Brexit without severe harm,” Enders said, according to several reports.

The gloomy assessment followed hard on the heels of a stark warning Wednesday from Jaguar Land Rover Chief Executive Ralf Speth, who said that without the right deal, the carmaker would have to close manufacturing plants in Britain.