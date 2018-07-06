The news should provide a much-needed boost to the amyloid hypothesis. Many leading researchers continue to believe that finding a successful Alzheimer's drug is only a matter of time, but they have been calling for a broader search for potential Alzheimer's drug targets. One of them is Jeff Cummings, founding director of the Cleveland Clinic for Brain Health, who has published an annual report for years tracking the failure of Alzheimer's drugs and stresses the urgent need for drugs. Cummings has encouraged research beyond the amyloid protein hypothesis. But he issued a positive statement on the Biogen trial. “The 18-month results of the BAN2401 trial are impressive and provide important support for the amyloid hypothesis,” he said.

“At this early stage in drug development, in my view, anything that says the drug is having the intended effect in the brain is a good thing,” Eric Siemers, founding member of the Alzheimer’s Association Research Roundtable, told CNBC on Friday. “It does seem that directionally we’re on the right track. ... we’re headed in the right direction.”

There is still no treatment that can slow the progression of Alzheimer’s, the commonest form of dementia. Current drugs can do no more than ease some of the symptoms. The current $259 billion cost of Alzheimer’s care in the U.S. will reach an “unsupportable” $1 trillion annually by 2050, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Syed at Mizuho said more detailed data about the trial is likely to be presented during the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in late July this year. The Phase III trial for the drug, Biogen’s final trial, will be coming out in late 2019 or early 2020.

Papadopoulos told CNBC the best-case scenario for a treatment available to patients would be two to three years from now. He said it was “way too premature” to speculate on a potential price tag.

Some brain experts say the continued wait for a miracle drug will not help people suffering from the disease today, and that a focus on lifestyle changes remains the single most-important tool an individual has under their own control to try and slow cognitive decline caused by Alzheimer's.