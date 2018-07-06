Elon Musk is sending a team of engineers to Thailand to assist in cave rescue

Elon Musk is sending engineers from two of his companies to Thailand to assist in the rescue of a boys’ soccer team trapped in a cave.

Musk, the CEO of electric car manufacturer Tesla, said on Twitter that engineers from his space exploration company SpaceX and tunneling firm The Boring Company would travel to Thailand on Saturday.

Technicians could pump water through the cave and provide Tesla-made “Powerpack” battery packs to provide electricity to boost the pump rate, Musk said earlier this week.

Musk also raised the possibility of a nylon tube being inserted into the cave to inflate it with air "like a bouncy castle."

A team of rescuers discovered the 12 boys and their soccer coach in the flooded Tham Luang cave system in Chiang Rai on Monday. It is feared that the 13 could remain stuck in the cave for months due to expected heavy rainfall contributing to further flooding.

An ex-Thai navy diver died while taking part in the rescue mission, it emerged Friday, after losing consciousness in one of the cave’s passageways when his oxygen tank ran out.