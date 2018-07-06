European stocks seen higher despite opening salvos in US-China trade war 

Asian markets were mixed as new tariffs from the U.S. and China begun. The U.S. has put $34 billion worth of duties on Chinese products and Beijing implemented retaliatory measures on the same value of American goods. President Donald Trump said Thursday that an additional $16 billion tariffs on China could come in the next two weeks.

Comments from the U.S. ambassador to Germany on Thursday were still weighing on market sentiment toward Europe. He said that German carmarkers were ready to end duties on U.S. cars if Trump would stop threatening them with a new 25 percent duty. The sector rose about 3 percent Thursday.

In the corporate world, Thyssenkrupp chief Heinrich Hiesinger offered his resignation just a week after signing a joint venture with Tata Steel, Reuters reported.

In terms of data, there will be industrial production numbers out in Germany at 7 a.m. London time and the U.K.’s Halifax house price index will be out at 8.30 a.m. London time.