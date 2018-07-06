Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

The education and health services industries was the biggest net job gainer for the month, with an increase of 54,000 positions. Of those 54,000 jobs, about 25,000 came from hiring in health care, which includes ambulatory — or outpatient — care that includes physicians, dentists and nurses.

Health care has added 309,000 jobs over the past year; hospitals added 11,000 jobs over the month.

Professional and business services also posted a strong month, adding to their solid gains in April and May with 50,000 more jobs. This industry includes jobs such as lawyers, accountants, consultants, architects and engineers.

"Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 213,000 in June and has grown by 2.4 million over the last 12 months. Over the month, job gains occurred in professional and business services, manufacturing, and health care, while employment in retail trade declined," the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday.

Changes in retail employment, which tend to be more volatile than those other sectors, included a loss of more than 21,000 jobs in the month of June, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said.

The manufacturing industry added 36,000 jobs in June, with durable goods accounting for nearly all of the increase. Manufacturing added 7,000 jobs in fabricated metal products, 5,000 jobs in computer and electronic products, and 12,000 jobs in motor vehicles and parts. Manufacturing employment has risen by 285,000 over the year, according to the Labor Department.

One of President Donald Trump's top priorities has been creating new jobs in the United States.